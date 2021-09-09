Virtual ribbon cutting for new $15.6M CHI Health emergency care center

The new ER was a long time coming. When the hospital’s Emergency Department opened in 1994, it treated 119 patients a week, or 6,192 people a year. By 2018, nearly 25 years later, those figures had doubled. The ER treated 242 patients a week, or 12,586 that year.

“When I came here in 2010, I was already very keenly aware that the ER had outlived its useful life,” said Mike Schnieders, president of Good Samaritan. “Health care has made incredible advancements in the last 25 years. The old ER was built for equipment of the 1990s, and the ER was no longer optimal for the new technology it houses.”

But a new ER had to wait behind a long line of other prioritized projects, including the new cafeteria, the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center, the Surgical and Procedural Care and the new West Tower entrance, all of which opened in 2012.

The hospital also added a new helipad, converted all patient rooms into private rooms, and purchased high-tech equipment like the Mako robot-used for joint replacement surgery.

At last, in 2016, administrators and a multi-disciplinary team from various hospital departments sat down to brainstorm about what they wanted in the new facility. The list included private ER exam rooms with walls, not flimsy curtains.