Virtual ribbon cutting for new $15.6M CHI Health emergency care center

KEARNEY — Bigger is indeed better — and a cause for celebration, even virtually.
CHI Health Good Samaritan will have a virtual ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony for its new $15.6 million Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The event will be streamed live on the CHI Health Good Samaritan Facebook page. A video tour will be on the hospital’s website before its Sept. 27 opening.
All other grand opening events have been canceled due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The ER’s 16,000 square feet is twice as big as the former 7,500-square-foot emergency room.
It has 14 private patient care rooms, two rooms for treatment of major illnesses and injuries, a Level II trauma center, a larger nurse’s station and five restrooms, including two with showers, along with large windows in its waiting area.
The architect was Leo A. Daily. McCarthy Construction is doing the building.
Of the $15.6 million, $11.6 million in capital funding came from Good Sam’s parent organization, CommonSpirit Health. An anonymous donor gave $2 million on the condition that the emergency center be named for pediatrician Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer, who has been practicing at the hospital since 1974.
“I really am humbled,” Shaffer said at the groundbreaking on Aug. 27, 2019. “Doctors are nothing without nurses, lab technicians, all the people who clean and cook, and so many more. Other people are much more worthy than I am.”
The new ER was a long time coming. When the hospital’s Emergency Department opened in 1994, it treated 119 patients a week, or 6,192 people a year. By 2018, nearly 25 years later, those figures had doubled. The ER treated 242 patients a week, or 12,586 that year.
“When I came here in 2010, I was already very keenly aware that the ER had outlived its useful life,” said Mike Schnieders, president of Good Samaritan. “Health care has made incredible advancements in the last 25 years. The old ER was built for equipment of the 1990s, and the ER was no longer optimal for the new technology it houses.”
But a new ER had to wait behind a long line of other prioritized projects, including the new cafeteria, the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center, the Surgical and Procedural Care and the new West Tower entrance, all of which opened in 2012.
The hospital also added a new helipad, converted all patient rooms into private rooms, and purchased high-tech equipment like the Mako robot-used for joint replacement surgery.
At last, in 2016, administrators and a multi-disciplinary team from various hospital departments sat down to brainstorm about what they wanted in the new facility. The list included private ER exam rooms with walls, not flimsy curtains.
“When the ER was opened in the mid-’90s, privacy was a different context,” Schnieders said. “Now, think of infectious diseases, SARS and ebola. The public realizes those diseases are out there, and their expectations are raised.”
Technology needed an update, too. Along with MRI and CAT scan technology, medical staffs now use laptops to track symptoms, diagnoses, medication and much more, according to Larry Surmeier, director of facilities management at Good Sam.
After ground was broken, the hospital kept the current ER open despite construction and removal of inside walls. Extensive renovation has taken place in other areas as well.
Some old favorites that used to be inside the east entrance have been relocated. The Sure Cure gift shop is now behind the Subway sandwich shop along the west corridor, and the piano in the hospital lobby sits in the Walkway Art Gallery just above the cafeteria. The Emporium Gift Shop near the west entrance has been replaced by the Coffee Cart.
One final project remains. The ambulance bay will be enclosed so patients and paramedics will no longer endure rain and snow when they arrive at the hospital. That $2 million, 4,000-square-foot project will start once the new ER is open.
.