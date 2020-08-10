GRAND ISLAND — A virtual public meeting on a Lower Wood River Watershed Improvement Project work plan’s environmental assessment will be 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
It’s a partnership of Central Platte Natural Resources District and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Zoom meeting access is: https://bit.ly/3fR6YDr; meeting ID, 819 2503 7780; and password, 141296.
The live meeting will be recorded, with a link posted on the CPNRD website.
The study region is along the Wood River from downstream of Riverdale to the confluence with the Platte River. The focus is on potential flood control projects to benefit ag areas and the communities of Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and Alda.
The public meeting is a first step in a 24-month process.
Initial study funds are from the NRCS Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program.
Written comments can be submitted for up to 14 days after the meeting to John Petersen at jpetersen@jeo.com or 402-934-3680, or mailed to JEO Consulting Group, 2700 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE 68504.
Learn more at cpnrd.org/flood-control/.