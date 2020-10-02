Virtual Kearney City Council candidate forum to be held Wednesday

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Young Democrats will give community members a chance to ask questions of Kearney City Council candidates.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live or Zoom all four council candidates — incumbents Stan Clouse, Bruce Lear, Jonathan Nikkila and challenger Jaden Longfellow — will participate in the Young Democrats’ forum.

BCYD President Haley Mazour said it is important for people to know the candidates’ views on local issues.

“Key decisions are made at the local level and we want voters to stay informed and get involved in their local government. That’s why this forum is important and why members of the Kearney community should join us,” Mazour said.

Attendees may send questions in advance to BuffaloCoYoungDems@gmail.com or message our Facebook page: @BuffaloYoungDems. Viewers also can ask questions live during the forum.