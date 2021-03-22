Virtual doctor visits become popular alternative in Kearney during COVID-19

KEARNEY — Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Kearney Regional Medical Center’s Platte Valley Medical Group has seen a new kind of medicine take hold: virtual visits.
Instead of coming in to see a doctor, Platte Valley patients can talk to their physician face-to-face on a phone or computer. Doctors can diagnose everything from a rash to a cold or the flu. They can also refill prescriptions, address mental health needs and continue to treat chronic illnesses.
CHI Health Good Samaritan has virtual visits, too. Good Sam wants to be sure that heart patients, those who need frequent monitoring for diabetes, and others with chronic health conditions don’t fall through the cracks.
Kylee Meinzer, KRMC’s clinical application specialist, said virtual visits were instituted “to keep patients safe from COVID-19.”
Since March, Platte Valley has seen 661 patient visits with 23 doctors, led by Dr. Ron Goldfish with 93 virtual visits, and Dr. Chadd Murray with 88.
Murray, who practices family medicine, said, “Virtual visits are a valuable tool that allow health care professionals to continue uninterrupted care with patients during the pandemic. I am very thankful for that.”
Added Kaitlyn Beranek, an internal medicine physician’s assistant, “Virtual medicine is a great tool for interacting with patients with common medical problems. It can be a great option for patients during the pandemic or when the weather is unpleasant.”
At Good Sam, virtual visits are conducted through a secure medical version of Zoom, either on the phone (audio only) or audio/video (smart phone/computer) options. Appointments can be made either via phone or virtually. Instructions for connecting with the physician are provided when making the appointment. Virtual visits are billed like office visits and covered by insurance.
The advantages of Virtual Visits are numerous, according to Michael Schoof, CHI Health primary care director:
- Continue routine care while limiting the need for healthy patients to come into the clinic
- Allow acutely ill patients to be treated from home, preventing further spread of illness
- Allow providers to check in on patients who may face transportation or mobility difficulties when coming to the clinic.
For patients who need immediate care, Good Samaritan also offers a Virtual Quick Care option from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays. They can talk to a CHI Health provider, although it may not be their own doctor.
For more information, visit www.chihealth.com/en/services/virtual-care.html