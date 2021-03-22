Virtual doctor visits become popular alternative in Kearney during COVID-19

KEARNEY — Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Kearney Regional Medical Center’s Platte Valley Medical Group has seen a new kind of medicine take hold: virtual visits.

Instead of coming in to see a doctor, Platte Valley patients can talk to their physician face-to-face on a phone or computer. Doctors can diagnose everything from a rash to a cold or the flu. They can also refill prescriptions, address mental health needs and continue to treat chronic illnesses.

CHI Health Good Samaritan has virtual visits, too. Good Sam wants to be sure that heart patients, those who need frequent monitoring for diabetes, and others with chronic health conditions don’t fall through the cracks.

Kylee Meinzer, KRMC’s clinical application specialist, said virtual visits were instituted “to keep patients safe from COVID-19.”

Since March, Platte Valley has seen 661 patient visits with 23 doctors, led by Dr. Ron Goldfish with 93 virtual visits, and Dr. Chadd Murray with 88.

Murray, who practices family medicine, said, “Virtual visits are a valuable tool that allow health care professionals to continue uninterrupted care with patients during the pandemic. I am very thankful for that.”