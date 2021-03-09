Virtual career fair connects UNK students, employers from afar

The senior from Arcadia said these events are “crucial” for students as they prepare for their future careers.

“You need to sell yourself and make yourself the best candidate out there,” Einspahr said. “Opportunities like this really help students develop professionally.”

On Thursday, Einspahr was focused on developing relationships with employers looking to fill positions in her field in the near future.

Seated at a desk next to her microwave and minifridge, she spent three hours attending group and one-on-one sessions with representatives from Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Northwestern Mutual, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, University of Nebraska Medical Center, GIX Logistics and Boys Town.

“This really helps me get my name out there to these companies and let them know, ‘Hey, I’m available come May,’” Einspahr said.

Typically, these student-employer interactions occur at booths set up inside UNK’s Health and Sports Center. However, the Career and Internship Fair moved to an online format last fall because of COVID-19.

This opened the door to new opportunities.