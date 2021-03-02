Virtual annual meeting planned for Phelps County Development Corps.

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual meeting will look different in 2021.

The organization has created a “virtual” annual business meeting video and is planning a community awards celebration banquet for this fall.

“Despite the recent relaxation of health directives by the health district and city of Holdrege, we felt our community needed more time to become comfortable with a public gathering,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said.

PCDC’s bylaws require the organization to conduct an annual investor meeting within the first 90 days of the year, so PCDC decided to organize an electronic delivery of the business elements of the 2021 annual gathering.

PCDC worked with local videographer Brian Gnuse to record speeches and the business portion of the meeting. The completed video was distributed to PCDC investors via email and is now available on the PCDC website.

The annual meeting video is about 10 minutes and includes messages from Tillery, outgoing PCDC Board of Directors President Reed McClymont, and incoming Board President Phil Hinrichs, who explains PCDC’s plan of work for 2021. The video also recognizes outgoing board member Fred Diedrichsen and introduces new board member Jeff Moon.