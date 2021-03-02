Virtual annual meeting planned for Phelps County Development Corps.

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual meeting will look different in 2021.
The organization has created a “virtual” annual business meeting video and is planning a community awards celebration banquet for this fall.
“Despite the recent relaxation of health directives by the health district and city of Holdrege, we felt our community needed more time to become comfortable with a public gathering,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said.
PCDC’s bylaws require the organization to conduct an annual investor meeting within the first 90 days of the year, so PCDC decided to organize an electronic delivery of the business elements of the 2021 annual gathering.
PCDC worked with local videographer Brian Gnuse to record speeches and the business portion of the meeting. The completed video was distributed to PCDC investors via email and is now available on the PCDC website.
The annual meeting video is about 10 minutes and includes messages from Tillery, outgoing PCDC Board of Directors President Reed McClymont, and incoming Board President Phil Hinrichs, who explains PCDC’s plan of work for 2021. The video also recognizes outgoing board member Fred Diedrichsen and introduces new board member Jeff Moon.
PCDC is planning its annual awards banquet and community celebration to take place in-person this fall. The celebration will include a keynote speaker and PCDC’s 2021 Business Hall of Fame honorees.
“By presenting the business elements of PCDC’s annual meeting online, we’re free to reschedule and rethink the banquet,” Tillery said. “We’re pointing to a September date when we believe the community will be growing more comfortable being out in larger groups.”
Tillery said the annual celebration is important to the work of PCDC.
“Having a celebration where the community recognizes the contributions of businesses helps bind us together in an expression of gratitude to job creators and investors,” he said. “And, we can communicate directly to those who are committed to growth and prosperity in Phelps County.”
PCDC’s 2020 annual celebration (scheduled for March 2020) was postponed and then canceled due to COVID-19. Glion Scooters and BD were the 2020 Business Hall of Fame inductees.
Visit PhelpsCountyNE.com to view the video.