Village of Comstock will transform again into a ‘Christmas City’

COMSTOCK — Comstock is located smack dab in the middle of the state. Once a town of 400 people and 40 businesses, it’s now a village of 100 people, a pop machine, post office, senior center and repair shop.

Comstock will come to life again this year — from Thanksgiving to shortly after New Year’s. There will be 16 blocks of 50 themed scenes on 40 different properties. Locals are preparing one mile of lights, antique vehicles and campers and 250 inflatables decorating the “Christmas City” for the holidays.

Five years ago, Henry Nuxoll, official Comstock Christmas coordinator, began putting lights on his house by Thanksgiving Day. The next day an inflatable Santa and reindeer showed up at the post office with a note saying, “Hope you can use these.” Then the following day two inflatable dachshunds and a snowman showed up in his backyard. During a 30-day period, $3,000 worth of lights and inflatables showed up anonymously.

