Vietnamese Mass set for Christmas Day at St. James church

KEARNEY — A Mass will be celebrated in Vietnamese at 3 p.m. Christmas Day at St. James Catholic Church, 3710 Central Ave.

The Rev. Dominic Phan, the assistant pastor at St. Cecilia’s Church in Hastings, will perform the Mass as part of his ministry to the Vietnamese community in Hastings and in western Nebraska.

Vietnamese Masses will continue at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, including Jan. 3, at St. James.

“There is a significant Vietnamese population here,” said Father Joe Hannappel, priest at St. James. He said many of them are registered members of St. James and regularly worship there.

For more information, call St. James at 308-234-5536.