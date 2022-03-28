 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vietnam War Day program Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A National Vietnam War Day program will be held Tuesday at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles in Lexington.

The event will take place 2-4 p.m. beginning with “Miracle in Vietnam,” a 20-minute documentary and discussion. The film will be followed by “Gentle Valor,” a story of a Nebraska Vietnam nurse. The final portion of the program will be “The Wall that Heals.” A cellphone app can be used to find names and photos of those on the traveling Vietnam War Memorial.

The 37th annual Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion will take place Aug. 11-14 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

There is no charge for the program, and freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information, go to www.vetsreunion.com.

