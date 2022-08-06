Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter.

“I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.

On Thursday, Bertrand will serve as the parade marshal when a vehicle parade guides The Wall That Heals from Gibbon High School to Patriot Park, starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C, will arrive at the park at 2 p.m. It will open to the public there at 8 a.m. Thursday and remain open around the clock through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

“People are so nice to Vietnam veterans now. I have Purple Heart license plates, and every once in a while, someone will pull up beside my car and salute me,” he said. “When I put that plate on the car, I had no intention of anything like that ever happening.”

Strangers salute him, too. He has been to the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C., twice.

“My three boys and I were standing there in front of the name of a buddy who died when two Vietnamese guys walked up and wanted my picture. I thought, 35 years ago, that never would have happened,’” he said.

“Then a lady walked up, and she wanted to hear my story. She teared up as I talked,” he added.

It was a miracle that Bertrand made it home from Vietnam. He lost both his legs and nearly died on a rainy night deep in the jungles in December 1969. His story is told in “Vietnam War Miracle,” a documentary shown at the World Theater earlier this summer.

Bertrand and the rest of the 1st Battalion of the 46th Infantry in the 196th Infantry Brigade of the U.S. Army’s Americal Division were 30 miles from Chu Lai. They were all alone, far from roads and villages, camped 15 to 20 meters apart so there would be fewer casualties in case of an attack.

In the inky darkness, a medic, Spec. 5 John D. Brown, heard a sound. “Something hit the ground by our feet. The next thing I knew, that damn thing was exploding. And then another exploded,” Brown said. Brown had been in a foxhole, “and when the explosions started, another guy rolled over on top of me and wouldn’t let me out.”

When the noise stopped, Brown heard screams. He fought his way out, dashed towards the screams and found two men dead. A third man was missing 25 percent of his brain. A fourth man, Bertrand, had lost both his legs.

Quickly, Brown made tourniquets out of poncho liners for Bertrand and tied the tourniquets together with his bootlaces. Bertrand remained calm. He kept talking.

Brown also put scalp bandages on the man whose head had been blown open. He worked in the dark because lights would attract the enemy. Then he got on his radio and called the battalion base five miles away and begged the Army to send a helicopter to get Bertrand to a hospital. Brown knew that unless Bertrand got medical care, he would be dead by dawn.

“We can’t come out till morning,” Brown was told. It was cloudy and raining, and visibility in that foggy soup was zero, but Brown begged and begged. He knew Bertrand’s life hung in the balance.

Finally, two soldiers volunteered to bring the helicopter in. When Brown heard it coming he set off flares so the chopper would know where to land. It came down, hovering four feet off the ground. Bertrand was loaded in and was gone.

Bertrand is still astonished that he survived that night. “We laid out there for six hours before anyone could get to us,” he said.

He spent seven days in the hospital in Chu Lai. He was flown to a hospital in Cam Ranh Bay, then Camp Drake in Japan. Finally, he went to Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver and stayed for 15 months. He had surgery. He got two prosthetic legs and had physical therapy twice a day to learn how to use them.

Before going to Vietnam, Bertrand had been dating a girl named Cinda, but after he lost his legs, “I tried scaring her off,” he said. She was distraught. She thought he no longer loved her, but her parents told her to have patience. She did. It paid off.

They were married in Kearney’s First Presbyterian Church in April 1971. In 1975, Bertrand started a career in the cabinet business. They settled in Kearney, had four children. They were married for 49 years until Cinda died two years ago.

Meanwhile, Bertrand didn’t see Brown again for 35 years. Then, in 2004, Brown got Bertrand’s number and called him. “Diddley?” Brown said, using Bertrand’s old Army nickname. “This is Big Bertha.” The two men resumed talking as if they had just talked the day before.

They reunited in person at a 2005 reunion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Bertrand said his old Army buddies “had turned into teary-eyed old fat guys,” but he began going to reunions every year.

At the 2014 reunion, he gave Brown back his boot laces that Brown had used to tie on the tourniquet that saved Bertrand’s life. “At our reunions, everybody remembers a story a little bit different, but it’s interesting to hear all that stuff,” Bertrand said.

Now, 73, the grandfather of eight walks with a cane, but he barely limps. He learned long ago to not dwell on what he lost in Vietnam. He’s grateful to be alive.