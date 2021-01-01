Video surveillance captures Wednesday's south Kearney robbery where $124 taken

KEARNEY — A Grand Island pair took an estimated $124 when they allegedly robbed a south Kearney gas station early Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah Kresser, 23, and Angela Kresser, 51, both were charged Thursday in Buffalo County Court with felony robbery of Kwik Stop at 414 S. Second Ave. Jeremiah Kresser also is charged with using a weapon to commit a felony.

It’s unclear whether the Kressers are connected to two recent unsolved robberies in Grand Island.

Records outline the Buffalo County case against them:

At 1:28 a.m. Thursday the Kearney Police Department received a report of the robbery. A clerk described a tall, skinny black male dressed in a black hoodie and sweat pants, and wearing a mask as he entered the store, pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Video surveillance captured the suspect walking into the store, grabbing two drinks from the cooler, walking to the counter and speaking with the clerk, then pulling a handgun from his hoodie pocket. The suspect then went around the counter, made the clerk open the cash drawer and the suspect took money and the clerk’s cellphone.

The suspect then fled in a white Ford Explorer, a KPD news release said.

