Veterans take emotional ride as U.S. exits Afghanistan

KEARNEY — Danny Medina of Kearney understood precisely why he and thousands of other American troops shipped out to Afghanistan during the past 20 years.
“Why were we there in the first place? The terrorists hit our home so we had to go fight,” he said.
Medina, a U.S. Army veteran, is among the hundreds of Kearney-area military veterans attempting to digest developments in Afghanistan during the past week. He’s watched images on TV of panicked Afghans fleeing their homeland as Taliban fighters take control in city after city. The rebel fighters now are standing on ground U.S. troops fought and bled to control.
“I’ve seen some of the comments. There are a lot of mixed emotions,” said Medina. “A lot of us lost people. My unit lost people.”
Like Medina, other military veterans are wrestling with emotions about the situation. For some, talking about their feelings of having served in Afghanistan might be therapeutic.
For others, talking about the withdrawal and how it has unfolded is like tossing salt into a wound.
“I’d just as soon not talk about it,” said a veteran from Kearney who declined to discuss his experiences and feelings after having served in the U.S. military. The man piloted Army helicopters in the Middle East.
Medina said he hasn’t spoken with other veterans about the U.S. withdrawal, but he’s thought about his experiences in Afghanistan and weighed whether it was worth it from a variety of perspectives: humanitarian, political and military.
Bill Crosier, a Vietnam-era Army veteran from Kearney, said the slipshod U.S. withdrawal has exposed a lot of problems about the United States’ 20-year involvement there.
“I think it’s a cluster, but then most of what Biden has done is a cluster,” Crosier said.
He was a signalman in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, but didn’t fight in Vietnam. Instead, Crosier spent 2½ years in Germany as part of the U.S. deterrent against a Soviet Union invasion of Europe.
“As chaotic as it was, Vietnam looked a whole lot more organized than Afghanistan,” he said.
Crosier said Americans who served in Afghanistan should feel pride in their achievements. They stabilized the country and prevented it from becoming a training ground for terrorists. “There are troops over there doing what their country sent them to do, but the administration is walking away from them,” Crosier said.
Medina is a native of Puerto Rico, which makes him a U.S. citizen. He was a bit older than others serving in the U.S. when he enlisted in 2008. It was the middle of the Great Recession and he and his young family needed the Army pay.
In addition to Afghanistan, Medina’s seven years of service took him to South Korea and Texas.
In 2011, he shipped out for a year in Afghanistan. As a mechanic, he kept Humvees and other military vehicles ready for action. Medina said he never was in combat, “but if you were in Afghanistan, your camp would get attacked,” he said.
Today Medina is married and raising a daughter. He’s studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Central Community College. He plans to ride the GI Bill all the way to a master’s degree in social work.
He said that the Afghanistan he experienced must have been a lot more civilized than what U.S. troops experienced in the early years of the war. They fought longer and harder, but that made it safer for the Afghan people and the U.S. and coalition forces who came next.
Medina isn’t outspoken about what’s happening now in Afghanistan. Asked what he might say if he were alone with President Joe Biden, Medina thought for a minute, then said, “Putting aside all of my political beliefs, I respectfully would tell him what’s on my mind. I’d ask if there was a better way of pulling out.”