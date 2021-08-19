Veterans take emotional ride as U.S. exits Afghanistan

Medina said he hasn’t spoken with other veterans about the U.S. withdrawal, but he’s thought about his experiences in Afghanistan and weighed whether it was worth it from a variety of perspectives: humanitarian, political and military.

Bill Crosier, a Vietnam-era Army veteran from Kearney, said the slipshod U.S. withdrawal has exposed a lot of problems about the United States’ 20-year involvement there.

“I think it’s a cluster, but then most of what Biden has done is a cluster,” Crosier said.

He was a signalman in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, but didn’t fight in Vietnam. Instead, Crosier spent 2½ years in Germany as part of the U.S. deterrent against a Soviet Union invasion of Europe.

“As chaotic as it was, Vietnam looked a whole lot more organized than Afghanistan,” he said.

Crosier said Americans who served in Afghanistan should feel pride in their achievements. They stabilized the country and prevented it from becoming a training ground for terrorists. “There are troops over there doing what their country sent them to do, but the administration is walking away from them,” Crosier said.