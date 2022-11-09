Veterans Day refuse collection adjusted in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that, because of Veterans Day on Friday, several changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill for the week of Nov. 7–11.

Commercial Collection

• Trash collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Closings

• The Kearney Area Recycling Center at 3007 E. 39 St. will be closed on Friday.

• The Solid Waste Agency Landfill and compost/tree site at 6711 W. 56th St. will be closed Friday.

Residential Collection

• Residential refuse collection will be collected as normal Monday through Friday.

• Yard waste collection will not be affected.

• Recycling collection scheduled for the second Friday of the month will be collected as scheduled.