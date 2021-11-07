 Skip to main content
Veterans Day holiday Kearney refuse collection schedule
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that due to the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, several changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill for the week of Nov. 8-13:

Residential Collection 

— Residential refuse collection will be collected as normal Monday through Wednesday. Collection scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday’s collection will not be affected.

— Yard waste collection scheduled for Thursday, will be collected on Friday.

— Recycling collection scheduled for the second Thursday of the month will be collected on Friday. The second Friday recycling collection will be collected on Saturday.

Commercial Collection 

— Trash collection scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Wednesday or Friday.

— Recycling collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Closing

— The Kearney Area Recycling Center, located at 3007 E. 39 St., will be closed Thursday.

— The Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Compost/Tree Site, located at 6711 W. 56th St., will be closed Thursday.

