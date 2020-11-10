Veterans Day changes some of Kearney's trash collection

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that because of the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential Collection

Residential refuse collection scheduled Wednesday and Thursday will be delayed one day. Friday’s collection will not be affected.

Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

Recycling scheduled for the second Wednesday and second Thursday will be delayed one day. The second Friday recycling will be collected on Saturday.

Commercial Collection

Recyclable collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Closings

The Kearney Area Recycling Center at 3007 E. 39th St. and the Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Compost/Tree Site at 6711 W. 56th St. will be closed Wednesday.