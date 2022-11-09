Veterans, active military to be honored this week at Kearney and area events

KEARNEY — Kearney and area communities will honor veterans and active military members this week for Veterans Day.
Due to predicted severe weather, Kearney's Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.
Other Veterans Day events to attend in Kearney and area communities include:
- 9 a.m. Thursday at Nebraska Prairie Museum, 2701 Burlington St., Holdrege. Visit the museum for a free breakfast served at 9 a.m. followed by a short program at 10:30 a.m.
- Noon Thursday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. There will be a free lunch for veterans. Veterans must register for their preferred day 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 or emailing psac@kearneybov.com.
- 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Emerson Elementary School, 2705 E. Ave., Kearney. Emerson Elementary invites veterans to attend the Veterans Day Program to honor the men and women who have and are currently serving the nation.
- 7 a.m. Friday at Park Elementary School, 3000 7th Ave., Kearney. Park Elementary invites veterans to attend the Veterans Day Program to honor the men and women who have and are currently serving the nation. Students may bring a veteran and have breakfast together at 7 a.m. The program will begin at 8:25 a.m. in the gym.
- 7:30 a.m. Friday at Horizon Middle School, 915 W. 35th St., Kearney. Horizon Middle School presents Freedom Celebration 2022 to celebrate Veterans Day with the Kearney community. Members of the Horizon choir and combined 7th grade Sunrise/Horizon band will perform. Hot breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the gymnasium.
- 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at Don Sjogren Community YMCA, 1415 Broadway St., Holdrege. Free breakfast for veterans and their families, and free entry to the YMCA all day for veterans. RSVP by calling 308-995-4050.
- 7:30 a.m. Friday at Minden Public Schools, 622 W. Third St., Minden. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the high school commons. The program will begin at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.
- 8 a.m. Friday at Elm Creek Public Schools, 230 East Calkins, Elm Creek. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. followed by a program at 9 a.m.
- 8:30 a.m. Friday Gibbon Public Schools, 1030 Court St., Gibbon. Gibbon Public Schools will host a Veterans Day program in the high school gymnasium. There will be a reception following the program with rolls and coffee.
- 9 a.m. Friday at Loomis Public Schools, 101 Bryan St., Loomis. The school will serve breakfast to veterans at 9 a.m. followed by a school program at 10 a.m. Jack Krause will be a guest speaker following the program.
- 10 a.m. Friday at Holdrege’s Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony will include a dedication of bronze sculpture, “Never Forgotten,” as well as recognition of George and Mark Lundeen, creators of the sculpture. New granite benches and new veterans’ names added to the monument in the past year will also be dedicated. The Holdrege American Legion will lead a Presentation of Colors, and a rifle salute is planned. Speakers will include Maj. Mark Kraus IV, Veterans Memorial Committee co-chair; Mayor Doug Young; and co-chair Ron Tillery.
- 10 a.m. Friday at Bertrand Community School, 503 School St., Bertrand. Students have worked hard to make a special event for veterans and active military men and women. They are invited to join the school for a lunch of pulled pork sandwiches and dessert following the program.