Veteran Kearney police officer promoted to lieutenant

Kowalek, a 19½-year veteran of the Kearney Police Department, will serve as the commander of the criminal investigations bureau and special services unit. The position is new position where Kowalek will be responsible for administrative and operational functions of both units comprised of two sergeants, seven investigators, two K-9 officers, three school resource officers, one airport police officer, four community services officers and the victim/witness advocate.

“With the growth of any organization, the need to insert levels of command and leadership often arise. The addition of a lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Special Services Unit will provide an opportunity for the sergeants to focus on direct supervision within each unit, while the lieutenant will focus on administrative and operational duties, maintaining strong relationships with our allied agency partners, schools, advocacy groups, community policing, and staffing,” said Bryan Waugh, KPD Chief. “I’m certain Lt. Kowalek will be an asset to our Kearney Police command staff team and I look forward to working closely with him and our entire staff as KPD continues to grow with our community.”