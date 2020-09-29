 Skip to main content
Vehicles collide at Second Avenue and 25th Street Tuesday morning
Vehicles collide at Second Avenue and 25th Street Tuesday morning

  • Updated
Second Ave crash

Front-end damage is visible on one of the vehicles involved in the crash. A tow truck arrives shortly after 9 a.m. to transport the SUV. 

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Emergency units responded to a two-vehicle crash at 25th Street and Second Avenue around 8:45 Tuesday morning. 

According to scanner traffic, one vehicle had heavy front-end damage but was tow-able. 

Airbags deployed, but no extrication was needed. 

Police had blocked off 25th Street from Second to Third Avenue, disallowing traffic from Second Avenue to turn onto 25th. 

Units were still at the scene around 9:15 a.m. 

This is a developing story. 

