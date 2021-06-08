Variety of fitness levels welcome at Sunday's Buffalo County Stampede in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant 14th annual Buffalo County Stampede Half Marathon, 10K and 5K is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Buffalo County Stampede is open to a variety of fitness levels, and all three races are chip-timed. This is the only half-marathon currently scheduled in Buffalo County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stampede is one of the major fundraisers for the Trails & Rails Museum.

Trophies will go to the first man and woman overall in the half-marathon. Medals will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place in age group divisions for men and women. All finishers receive a medal.

Organizers are inviting registered participants to pick up their race packets during the Wagons West celebration reverse parade 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Trails & Rails Museum. Because of the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, registrants are asked to drive through the Wagons West Celebration reverse parade and receive their packet ahead of time. Packet pickup also will be available throughout the day on Saturday after the reverse parade.

Registration forms are available at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. in Kearney and at bchs.us. Register online at getmeregistered.com. Participants also can register the morning of the race. Call Broc Anderson at 308-234-3041 for information on sponsoring the race.