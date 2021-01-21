Vaccines now expected to be ready for general public in June, Two Rivers updates

“Our philosophy is to get vaccine out as quickly as we can, but we may continue to see a trickle-down of vaccines for a couple more weeks or longer. Much of this is outside of our control. It comes from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers,” Eschliman said.

“Overall, we can hang our hat in Nebraska. We’re doing really well with the vaccine that was given. It will be a challenge going forward: will vaccines come quickly enough?” he said.

Nebraska ranks 10th on the list of states and U.S. territories in the number of vaccinations given. “We’re not doing bad, but we’d love to be first,” said Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor.

As of Wednesday morning, 1.9% of people older than 16 in Nebraska have been vaccinated. There have been 109,526 vaccines administered, with 93,349 people receiving the first doses and 16,177 receiving the second dose. That second dose is administered 21 days (Pfizer vaccine) or 28 days (Moderna vaccine) after the first.

Nationwide, 30 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and 12.5 million have been administered. Doses are held back to ensure that a sufficient supply is available for the second required shot.