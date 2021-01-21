Vaccines now expected to be ready for general public in June, Two Rivers updates

KEARNEY — It could be June before COVID-19 vaccinations are available to the public, Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Wednesday. That is one month later than first announced when the vaccine program was rolled out last month.
The vaccination program, orchestrated by the FDA, continues to change, he said in Two Rivers’ weekly Zoom conference for the media, public officials and nonprofit leaders.
While vaccines began here Dec. 15, they have been slow to arrive, and a second dose promised by the federal government did not materialize.
Also, last week the federal government revised the priority list as to who should get vaccinated, and when. While frontline health care workers, and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, remain first in line as Phase 1, people age 65 and over, and those with high-risk health conditions, were moved up from Phase 2 to Phase 1B.
That placed them ahead of teachers, supermarket workers, construction workers and safety forces, among others, who are on the Phase 2 list.
However, Eschliman cautioned strongly that these phases and time lines are in flux and well could change.
“The challenge of this pandemic is that it seems like nothing has gone according to plan. Things tend to change quite rapidly, especially in Nebraska,” he said.
“Our philosophy is to get vaccine out as quickly as we can, but we may continue to see a trickle-down of vaccines for a couple more weeks or longer. Much of this is outside of our control. It comes from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers,” Eschliman said.
“Overall, we can hang our hat in Nebraska. We’re doing really well with the vaccine that was given. It will be a challenge going forward: will vaccines come quickly enough?” he said.
Nebraska ranks 10th on the list of states and U.S. territories in the number of vaccinations given. “We’re not doing bad, but we’d love to be first,” said Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor.
As of Wednesday morning, 1.9% of people older than 16 in Nebraska have been vaccinated. There have been 109,526 vaccines administered, with 93,349 people receiving the first doses and 16,177 receiving the second dose. That second dose is administered 21 days (Pfizer vaccine) or 28 days (Moderna vaccine) after the first.
Nationwide, 30 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and 12.5 million have been administered. Doses are held back to ensure that a sufficient supply is available for the second required shot.
While some people have suggested that one dose be given to more people, instead of holding back the second dose for people already vaccinated, Eschliman said, Two Rivers follows the lead of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “We will follow the science and recommend that everyone gets two doses of vaccine,” he said.
He does not believe COVID vaccines will become mandatory, especially with vaccines currently in short supply.
“People have been receptive to the vaccine. As we work on vaccinations in Phase I, we’re not seeing much vaccine hesitancy,” he said.
Mulligan said new cases of COVID are dropping, with just 10 new cases during the weekend in Two Rivers and 23 new cases confirmed Tuesday, although she said some COVID data, including paperwork and death certificates, may have been delayed due to the holiday season. “The hospitalization rate was fairly steady in December,” she said.
Nebraska’s mortality rate for COVID patients is 1%.
She noted that COVID patients occupy fewer than 20% of hospital beds in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, but the number of COVID patients on ventilators is “steady.”
Eschliman said three new vaccines — from AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax — are in clinic trials and may be getting close to requesting emergency authorization from the FDA.
He also noted that a new variant of COVID, B.1.1.7, is slowly creeping across the U.S. There have been just 100 cases so far, “but we expect it to increase. We wouldn’t be surprised to detect it in Nebraska, so the faster we can get the vaccine out, the better we can stop the spread of the new variant,” he said.
He also urged, “Since we have a new kind of COVID, wear a mask, avoid crowds and please get vaccinated.”