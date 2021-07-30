Vaccinations decreasing despite new COVID-19 cases increasing

KEARNEY — Although COVID-19 cases are rising again, the demand for vaccines is not keeping pace.
Dave Brandt, owner of ABC Drug and Gift at 2123 Central Ave., said his employees have given about 10 vaccinations a week at his store in the last month. He is not seeing a sudden uptick in demand for shots.
The Kearney Hy-Vee store at 5212 Third Ave. has seen “a bit of an increase” in vaccinations, according to Christine Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee Inc. in West Des Moines, Iowa, but she could not provide specific figures because Hy-Vee does not share that data.
She said many of those seeking shots are 12- to 17-year-olds who want to be fully vaccinated before school begins in August, as well as people who are concerned about the delta variant “and made the decision to get vaccinated now,” she said.
Due to lack of demand, both Platte Valley Medical Group at 816 22nd Ave. and Family Practice Associates at 620 E. 25th St. have stopped offering vaccines.
“We held clinics last spring for our high-risk patients and anyone wanting the vaccine, but around May, the demand tapered off,” said Amanda Polaeck, marketing coordinator of Platte Valley.
Laura Meyers, clinic administrator at Family Practice, said the same decline happened there.
Both women said that once a vial of five to six doses of vaccine is opened, that entire vial must be used within 12 hours or discarded, and too much vaccine was being thrown away.
“Right now, we would likely have to call 20 or more patients before we could get even one who needed the vaccine. Patients have already had it or have chosen not to get it,” Meyers said
She also said if a patient does not show up for a vaccine appointment, that vaccine goes to waste, and “it’s also very staff intensive during a time of year when we are seeing a large volume of patients for other medical needs. Kearney is well covered by pharmacies who are giving vaccines, so we send patients to them. If there is a need for us to join the effort again in the future, we will absolutely do so,” Meyers added.
Polacek said Platte Valley is directing the public to get vaccines at local pharmacies or the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St.
She added that Kearney Regional Medical Center continues private vaccination clinics every Friday for its staff. So far, 608 of its roughly 850 employees have been vaccinated, and 10 more will be vaccinated today, Polacek said.
Kim Hamik, co-owner of U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave., said the pharmacy has seen a “slight uptick” in vaccines.
“It tapered off in July, but now we’re doing double what we were a few weeks ago, about 10 a day,” she said.
She said the pharmacy is giving shots despite the fact that unused vials may be discarded.
“We feel it’s better to give somebody a shot than no shot,” she said. Pharmacists may suggest that people bring in a friend or relative to get vaccinated so vaccine does not go to waste, but that is not always possible, she said.
Two Rivers continues to offer vaccines in its mobile trailer, which makes the rounds of its seven-county area every three weeks, stopping in Lexington, Alma, Amherst, Shelton, Elwood, Holdrege and Gothenburg as well as Kearney.
Von Lutz, the Two Rivers clinical services supervisor, said an increase of 61% more vaccinations were given last week, compared to the last two weeks. That uptick was spread across the entire health district and not concentrated in one area.
“We are in strong hopes that the trend continues,” he said.