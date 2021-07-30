Vaccinations decreasing despite new COVID-19 cases increasing

Both women said that once a vial of five to six doses of vaccine is opened, that entire vial must be used within 12 hours or discarded, and too much vaccine was being thrown away.

“Right now, we would likely have to call 20 or more patients before we could get even one who needed the vaccine. Patients have already had it or have chosen not to get it,” Meyers said

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said if a patient does not show up for a vaccine appointment, that vaccine goes to waste, and “it’s also very staff intensive during a time of year when we are seeing a large volume of patients for other medical needs. Kearney is well covered by pharmacies who are giving vaccines, so we send patients to them. If there is a need for us to join the effort again in the future, we will absolutely do so,” Meyers added.

Polacek said Platte Valley is directing the public to get vaccines at local pharmacies or the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St.

She added that Kearney Regional Medical Center continues private vaccination clinics every Friday for its staff. So far, 608 of its roughly 850 employees have been vaccinated, and 10 more will be vaccinated today, Polacek said.