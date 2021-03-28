Vaccinations continue; Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial dips

KEARNEY — Approximately 23% of the population older than 16 in the Two Rivers Public Health District have been vaccinated as of March 20.

Two Rivers Public Health Department has administered multiple doses already this week, with plans to distribute more throughout the weekend. The total count for the week is as follows:

- Monday: 181

- Tuesday: 153

- Wednesday: 190

- Thursday: 388

- Friday: 22

- Today (Saturday): 590 (estimated)

The current vaccine dashboard on the TRPHD website demonstrates an increase in the vaccinations since the week prior, with more than 65% of those 65-plus being fully vaccinated, which is an increase of approximately 50% last week.

Two Rivers also released its updated risk dial this week, with the indicator downgraded in the moderate range as compared with the previous week. Reasons for this decrease are:

- ICU and hospital bed availability has fluctuated, although within expected levels for this time of the year. COVID-related admissions have accounted for 5% or less of all occupied beds for the past three weeks.