UV lights aim to prevent cranes from flying into power lines

Two years ago, there was a prototype test of the UV light system at Rowe that showed an effective rate of 90% or higher, Taddicken said, so the new system on the two power lines will be studied this migration season to see if that earlier outcome can be confirmed.

Study participants will include Rowe Sanctuary and Crane Trust staff members, plus volunteers.

“Participants will go out about an hour before sundown. We have night vision optics. They’ll be looking at the (power) lines until about 1 a.m.,” he said.

They’ll watch for any collisions and how far away cranes were from the power lines when they flare to prepare to land. “They’ll be documenting all different aspects of behavior around the power line,” Taddicken said.

The UV-A lights will be on overnight, but turn off in the daytime.

“It’s not super noticeable by humans. You can see it, but it kind of shows as purplish light if you’re looking right at the device,” Taddicken said. “The cranes will see in the upper UV levels, so they’re seeing much more brightly than we are.”