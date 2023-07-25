KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department announced on Tuesday that water main work will take place in 44th Street from N Avenue to the west side of the Harvey Park pickleball courts.

The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday. Additionally, traffic on N Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the southbound lanes. Forty-fourth Street is anticipated to be reopened completely by 4 p.m. Aug. 9, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.