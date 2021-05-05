Utility work today at Kearney's 17th Avenue hike-bike trail crossing

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and Ensley Electric announce that beginning today utility work will take place on 17th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing. Traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions.
Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
Citizens are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone. The hike-bike trail will be closed at the crossing.
