Utility work planned in south Kearney at 11th Street hike-bike trail crossing

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and Ensley Electric have announced that beginning Tuesday, utility work will take place on 11th Street at the hike-bike trail crossing.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone. The hike-bike trail will be closed at the crossing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.