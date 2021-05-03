Utility work planned at 30th Avenue, hike-bike trail crossing

KEARNEY — Utility work was scheduled to begin today on 30th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing.

According to an announcement by the city of Kearney and Ensley Electric, traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

The city urges motorists and pedestrians to use caution when passing through the work zone. The hike-bike trail will be closed at the crossing.