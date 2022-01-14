Utility work could interfere with traffic on 11th Street from M to Cherry avenues in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Midlands Construction, has announced that beginning Monday, utility work will take place on 11th Street between M Avenue and Cherry Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Work is expected to take two to three weeks, depending on weather.
Detour signs will be marked, and motorists should expect to allow extra time to use an alternate route, according to the city’s press release.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.