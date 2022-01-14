 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utility work could interfere with traffic on 11th Street from M to Cherry avenues in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Utility work could interfere with traffic on 11th Street from M to Cherry avenues in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work teaser

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Midlands Construction, has announced that beginning Monday, utility work will take place on 11th Street between M Avenue and Cherry Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Work is expected to take two to three weeks, depending on weather.

Detour signs will be marked, and motorists should expect to allow extra time to use an alternate route, according to the city’s press release.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint
Local News

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News