USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16.

According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association.

LeDroit said the sailors will speak at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center and be guests on KGFW radio on June 16.

There will be a picnic lunch at Yanney Heritage Park courtesy of the Petersen Senior Activity Center. The crewmen will visit The Archway before departing for North Platte to appear at Nebraskaland Days.

According to LeDroit, several Nebraska admirals were present in Groton, Connecticut, when the submarine was christened in 1992. The tradition of hosting visiting submariners has continued yearly, except 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

Al Tarrell from Kearney was one of the “plank owners” of the USS Nebraska, meaning he served as one of the first crew members on the submarine, LeDroit said.

More information on the sailors’ stop in Kearney is available from LeDroit at gloria.ledroit.isa@gmail.com.