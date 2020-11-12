US Navy service allowed Regina Forbes to see the world, attend college

Forbes completed six deployments during her naval career and reached the rank of petty officer first class. When she wasn’t stationed at bases in Norfolk, Virginia, or San Diego, her workplace was an amphibious assault ship transporting Marines to destinations across the globe.

She sailed to Europe for the first time when she was 21 and later served as a security manager in Spain. She’s cruised the Mediterranean Sea, visited locations across the western Pacific and stopped in Madagascar and other ports along Africa’s east coast.

Forbes, who was stationed in Bahrain for four months, doesn’t even try to list all the countries she’s stepped foot in.

“More like where haven’t I been?” she says.

Of course, while she was exploring the world and experiencing different cultures, there was also a job to do.

Forbes served mainly as a maintenance technician working on a “multimillion-dollar radio system” and other electronics. She met her future husband Brandon through that position when they were both stationed aboard the USS Boxer in 2001.

“We butted heads quite a bit because he would break something, then I’d come up to fix it and he’d already have it fixed,” Forbes said with a smile.