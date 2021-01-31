Upland man identified as victim in Saturday two-vehicle crash

KEARNEY - An Upland man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle fatality crash Saturday west of Kearney.

According to a Buffalo County Sheriff's Office news release Rodney Svoboda, 53, of Upland was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west on U.S. Highway 30 when he collided with a 2004 Ford pickup driven east by Dallas Gerdes, 70, of Oconto. The crash happened four miles west of Kearney between Evergreen and Sartoria Roads.

Around 3:03 p.m. the news release says Gerdes lost control of his pickup on the icy road, crossed the center line and collided with Svoboda's pickup.

Svoboda was prounced dead at the scene. Gerdes was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is continuing.