UPDATE: Standoff with Elm Creek shooting suspect has ended

UPDATE - 3:55 p.m.

The standoff has ended. After five hours of police barricading off a section of central Kearney near 18th Street and Second Avenue police and the general public are beginning to move again.

Traffic on the Second Avenue overpass has resumed.

Around 3 p.m. a series of loud bangs were heard in the area of the house, although it's unclear what they were or who they were from, according to a Hub reporter at the scene.

There is still no word about the suspect, Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney. The house is secured. ______________________________________________________________

KEARNEY — Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney is being identified as the suspect in a standoff with Kearney police near 18th Street and Second Avenue in Kearney.

At 10:45 a.m. the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) was called to the scene, along with members of the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.

The Second Avenue overpass is closed as police are stagged on the overpass. The house sits east along Second Avenue.