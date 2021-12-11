UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol cruiser totaled in I-80 crash near Elm Creek

ELM CREEK - A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was unijured Friday night near Elm Creek after his cruiser was involved in a crash on Interstate 80.

According to NSP's Facebook page, a troopers was responding to a crash on I-80 near Elm Creek when his cruiser was hit by another driver. The trooper was outside of the cruiser at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The driver of the other vehicle was also uninjured.

Troopers responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents during the winter storm that covered much of Nebraska with snow on Friday.

Around 8:50 p.m. Friday an eastbound semi lost control, crossed the median, and struck another semi and a Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been released.

While responding to that crash, a trooper parked his patrol unit in the median. Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it. The trooper was outside his vehicle at the time and was not injured, nor was the semi driver.