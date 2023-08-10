All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for August is “Fuzz.” The book for September is “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” The book for October is “The Forest of Vanishing Stars.” For more information contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Pros & Cons of Electric Vehicles with Ron Scott — noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Electric car enthusiast and retired physician will give an overview of electric vehicles.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 17. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 15. The theme for August: “Dancing to the Beat: A 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Bands and Music Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Aug. 24. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 24. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Back to School: Middle Grade Reads.”

Genealogy Bootcamp: The Basics — 7-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28. A class designed for beginners who wish to learn more bout genealogy but don’t know where to start. Participants should be comfortable using a computer and searching the internet. Advance registration required.

Genealogy Bootcamp: The Basics — 10-11:30 p.m., Aug. 29. A class designed for beginners who wish to learn more bout genealogy but don’t know where to start. Participants should be comfortable using a computer and searching the internet. Advance registration required.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 31. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

The Pawnee at Fort Kearny — noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Ronnie O’Brien will present a program about the importance of Pawnee Scouts and the Pawnee people who were Nebraska’s first corn growers. Feel free to bring your lunch with you.