UP’s Big Boy locomotive stopping Sunday in Kearney

OMAHA — Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment during World War II, has embarked on a 10-state tour with stops planned Sunday in five Nebraska communities, including Kearney.

Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop at Cheyenne, Wyoming, today and is traveling east toward North Platte, where it will spend two nights. On Sunday, the locomotive will continue its southeast journey, passing through central and southeastern Nebraska en route to Kansas City, Missouri.

The four whistle-stops planned on Sunday, with estimated times, include:

9:30 a.m. — Cozad, Highway 30 and Meridian Avenue

11:45 a.m. — Kearney, Central Avenue Crossing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1:30 p.m. — Hastings, 12th Street Crossing

3:45 p.m. — Belvidere, C Street Crossing

Big Boy is expected to arrive in Fairbury at about 5 p.m. and spend the night there, where it can be viewed by the public.