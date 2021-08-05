UP’s Big Boy locomotive stopping Sunday in Kearney

OMAHA — Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment during World War II, has embarked on a 10-state tour with stops planned Sunday in five Nebraska communities, including Kearney.
Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop at Cheyenne, Wyoming, today and is traveling east toward North Platte, where it will spend two nights. On Sunday, the locomotive will continue its southeast journey, passing through central and southeastern Nebraska en route to Kansas City, Missouri.
The four whistle-stops planned on Sunday, with estimated times, include:
9:30 a.m. — Cozad, Highway 30 and Meridian Avenue
11:45 a.m. — Kearney, Central Avenue Crossing
1:30 p.m. — Hastings, 12th Street Crossing
3:45 p.m. — Belvidere, C Street Crossing
Big Boy is expected to arrive in Fairbury at about 5 p.m. and spend the night there, where it can be viewed by the public.
This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. It is returning in 2021 with brief whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans; St. Louis; and Denver.
Fans can share their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the #BigBoy2021 hashtag for a chance to win a Big Boy T-shirt. Fifty winners will be selected throughout the tour. Union Pacific reminds all participants to be safe and stay 25 feet back from the tracks when taking a photo.
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. It was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little more than a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019.
A complete schedule of Big Boy’s 2021 multi-city tour, along with a map tracking its journey, can be found at http://upsteam.com. The public also may follow along with Big Boy’s adventure on Twitter at http://twitter.com/UP_Steam #BigBoy2021.