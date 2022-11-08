 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Unofficial statewide election results on Nov. 8 so far

  • Updated
  • 0
Election Day

It’s Election Day. Buffalo County residents were out early, voting at Precinct 9 at First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G in Kearney. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

 MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 8:00 p.m. Nov. 8. More updates to come as additional precincts report.

Governor and Lt. Governor 

Jim Pillen and Joe Kelly — 61,971 votes

Carol Blood and Al Davis — 88,080 votes

Scott Zimmerman and Jason Blumenthal — 4,435 votes

Total number of votes so far: 154,486

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen — 96,848 votes

Total number of votes so far: 96,848

State Treasurer

John Murante — 77,009 votes

People are also reading…

Katrina Tomsen — 52,054 votes

Total number of votes so far: 129,063

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers — 76,886 votes

Larry Bolinger — 61,529 votes

Total number of votes so far: 138,415

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley — 75,514 votes

Gene Siadek — 23,976 votes

L. Leroy Lopez — 39,634 votes

Total number of votes so far: 139,124

Results provided by the Office of Nebraska Secretary of State.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News