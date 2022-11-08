Unofficial statewide election results on Nov. 8 so far

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 8:00 p.m. Nov. 8. More updates to come as additional precincts report.
Governor and Lt. Governor
Jim Pillen and Joe Kelly — 61,971 votes
Carol Blood and Al Davis — 88,080 votes
Scott Zimmerman and Jason Blumenthal — 4,435 votes
Total number of votes so far: 154,486
Total number of votes so far: 96,848
John Murante — 77,009 votes
Katrina Tomsen — 52,054 votes
Total number of votes so far: 129,063
Mike Hilgers — 76,886 votes
Larry Bolinger — 61,529 votes
Total number of votes so far: 138,415
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley — 75,514 votes
Gene Siadek — 23,976 votes
L. Leroy Lopez — 39,634 votes
Total number of votes so far: 139,124
Results provided by the Office of Nebraska Secretary of State.
