KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will offer twice-a-year admission to its bachelor of science in nursing program beginning January 2024.

At 10 a.m. Monday, UNMC officials will discuss the admission process and its Rural Pathway and Nebraska Neighbors initiatives.

The addition of a January class complements the traditional August admissions, which is something employers in central Nebraska have been requesting for some time.

The event will take place at UNMC Health Science Education Complex on the UNK campus, 2402 University Drive. Parking is available in Lot 33 and Lot 26 near the building. No passes are required during the event.

Rural Pathway allows students at Chadron State College, Wayne State College and UNK guaranteed admission into the College of Nursing’s Norfolk, Kearney or Scottsbluff campuses. The Nebraska Neighbors program offers a UNMC scholarship to non-resident students from select neighboring states to bring their cost to that of in-state students.