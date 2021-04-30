UNMC accepting applications for nurse practitioner residency program

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing is accepting applications for its nurse practitioner residency program.

Candidates should be nurse practitioners specializing in family care who have graduated within one year from a master’s or doctorate program as a nurse practitioner. The one-year residency training program exposes recent graduates to a myriad of experiences, which not only allows them to gain proficiency in specialized skills, but also receive support from experienced faculty clinicians and on-site mentors.

Four new residents will be selected and matched to practice in clinics in Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln or Omaha. The application deadline is May 14.

Residents will receive a full year’s salary and learn valuable skills for working with primary care patients, as well as medically complex and socially vulnerable patients and their families, in rural and underserved areas.

The inaugural class of five nurse practitioner residents, which began last July, will complete the one-year program on June 30. Nurse practitioners who are currently part of the program serve in clinics in Columbus, Norfolk and Omaha.