 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNL webinar will tell farmers about storm damage options

  • 0

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will present a webinar offering strategies and options for crop producers who are dealing with storm damage in their fields.

“After the Storm: Managing Crop Damage” will be noon-1 p.m. Thursday.

Following recent widespread storm damage throughout Nebraska, experts in agronomy and agricultural economics from Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will cover options for dealing with damaged commodities from a production perspective and discuss the role of crop insurance.

Presentation contributors will include Justin McMechan, a crop protection and cropping systems specialist; Nathan Mueller, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Jenny Rees, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Cory Walters, a grain marketing specialist and Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist.

The webinar is part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series. Register at cap.unl.edu/webinars.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6. panel: Trump knew there was no election fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News