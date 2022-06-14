UNL webinar will tell farmers about storm damage options

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will present a webinar offering strategies and options for crop producers who are dealing with storm damage in their fields.

“After the Storm: Managing Crop Damage” will be noon-1 p.m. Thursday.

Following recent widespread storm damage throughout Nebraska, experts in agronomy and agricultural economics from Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will cover options for dealing with damaged commodities from a production perspective and discuss the role of crop insurance.

Presentation contributors will include Justin McMechan, a crop protection and cropping systems specialist; Nathan Mueller, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Jenny Rees, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Cory Walters, a grain marketing specialist and Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist.

The webinar is part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series. Register at cap.unl.edu/webinars.