UNK's TRIO program helps struggling students succeed in college

KEARNEY – The transition from high school to college can be challenging.

For many students, their journey into higher education is filled with unknowns.

What classes should I be taking? How do I apply for financial aid? Where can I turn for help?

Christian Mikulecky, a third-year student from Omaha, admits he was a bit overwhelmed when he first enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“It was my first time being away from family. I don’t have them here with me,” said Mikulecky, who struggled academically during his first semester on campus.

“College is not like high school,” he said. “You need to take more initiative, and I didn’t have the best organizational or study skills.”

Mikulecky found the support he needed through a UNK program designed to help students navigate the higher education system and achieve their academic goals.

TRIO Student Support Services is a federally funded program that assists first-generation and income-qualified students and those with documented disabilities during their pursuit of a college degree by providing academic and personal support, financial guidance and career development opportunities.