UNK's Conrad Hall site of growing relationships despite building being razed

They named the ghost Stella, after one of the AOPi founding sisters. An article in the Calvin T. Ryan library archives said Stella is the most active in the west end of the third floor.

In 2006, Kelli Margritz lived in room 312 as a Conrad resident assistant.

“I’m a believer,” Margritz said. “Toilets would flush, or the sink would be running. Stuff in the bathroom was always like, not right, but I knew it wasn’t kids playing a prank because I was the only one there during RA training.”

Aside from the supernatural, Margritz remembers the “tacky green tile” on the walls, and the lifelong friendships.

“There were no corners or no turns in the hallway, so nobody was like off. It was just always one single hallway, so you knew everybody,” Margritz said. “Everybody was a part of the community, and so I feel like the two years I lived there, it was just a really tight-knit group.”

Residents dressed up for Halloween together, formed intramural teams and even turned the hallways into a slip-and-slide once. They also got permission to clear the furniture out of an empty room and call it “The Club” where residents would hold open microphone activities.