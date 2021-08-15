UNK's communication instructor Jake Jacobsen runs, pedals and paddles her way around the world

“When you just sit there and be still, you can say, ‘Do you hear the voice of God?’ Probably,” she said. “Maybe He’s been talking to you all along, but you weren’t quiet and still enough to listen.”

When Jacobsen moved to Kearney to pursue a master’s degree at UNK, she kept up with her long bike rides. She began kayaking the Kearney Canal, as well.

About five years later, she ran her first marathon in Lincoln. Since then, she has completed more than 100 full and half marathons, 5Ks, 10Ks, duathlons and triathlons. She also participates in multiple 50- to 100-miles-per-day cycling events each year.

Mission to maintain health

As the daughter of a physician, Jacobsen was taught at a young age to take care of her body.

“It’s not about being athletic,” she said. “The fact is we all have this incredible machine and if you don’t move it, you won’t end up in a healthy space.”

Jacobsen moves her body every day. She cycles at least 40 miles per day, runs 3 to 6 miles a few times a week and kayaks every weekend during the warmer months. She also lifts weights three times a week and walks 3 miles every day with her youngest daughter Marti Cramer, who needs to stay active for her heart health.