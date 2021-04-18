UNK's Billy Deardoff uses music to modernize 1630 play of a bad dad

KEARNEY — Director Billy Deardoff sums up “Life is a Dream” in a rather succinct manner: “A father makes a really bad decision and everybody is affected by it.”
The longer version of the description of the drama — written in 1630 by Pedro Calderón de la Barca and translated and adapted by Nilo Cruz — details King Basilio who believes his son, Segismundo, will follow astrological omens and bring destruction to the kingdom. The central theme of “Life is a Dream” explores the conflict between free will and fate.
“The king, instead of trying to work it out with his son and be a good father, decides to lock up his son right after the child’s birth,” Deardoff said. “As the king ages, he decides to give his son a chance. Because he fears that his son will kill him, the king lies to him and tells him his time in prison was all a dream.”
Deardoff, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, heads the student artistic team that will present “Life is a Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through April 24 and 2 p.m. April 25 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for non-UNK students and free to UNK students. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required at all times during the performances.
Deardoff took some liberties with the show, changing the setting to 1971.
“I looked into the words and the lines of the play and I got this feeling of music, almost like lyrics in a song,” he said. “I made a connection to a song that was released in 1971 called ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin. I’m setting this in a dreamish idea of a recording studio in a prison. Everything is embodied with the music of the ‘70s.”
The director said the show takes on a quality of a “trippy kind of dream.”
Another tenet of the play explores the rejection of divine rights of kings by the people, a departure from the medieval ideal that royal power resided in God’s will.
“If you listen to the music of the 1970s and close your eyes, that visual element that you see in your head is our goal in ‘Life is a Dream,’” Deardoff said. “If we were to present this play in the context of when it was written, it would really limit the audience. We wanted to move it to a different time period but still be accurate to the original historical time frame.”
The director, who studied graphic arts and acting at UNK, enjoys combining his passions.
“I designed the poster for ‘Life is a Dream,’ as well as other shows,” Deardoff said. “That is a great testament of how these two things relate; they are both art and they both help each other out in so many ways.”
In preparing for the production, Deardoff listened to a lot of music from the ’70s.
“I did a lot of research into what I wanted for my vision,” he said. “I tried to find connections to the music of that time and the characters. Even though I won’t be there literally explaining my vision to the audience, I want the audience members to get it on their own.”
Due to copyright limitations, the director couldn’t use recordings of the music that influenced his work.
When it came to managing the process of creating the show, Deardoff solicited advice from faculty directors.
“I got advice on how to run auditions and rehearsals,” he said. “Most of it was how to do the little things. They said, ‘It really comes down to you and how you want to direct the play.’ And from my experiences at UNK, I’ve had a good range of different directors and of what works and what doesn’t.”
When it comes to his style of directing, Deardoff uses the word “explorer.”
“I like to be an explorer when I look at the different possibilities,” he said. “With my vision, even with the sound, sets, lighting and costumes, I gave them an idea of what I wanted and let those designers explore the possibilities. Where it ends up is what we get. And as of right now, it looks amazing. Exploring those ideas expands on the expertise of the designers.”
For audiences, Deardoff said the music, sets, costumes and other aspects of the production will attract a diverse audience.
“They don’t need to know anything about the music of the ’70s, but if they have prior knowledge it might have a different effect,” he said. “The show is for everybody. And I think ‘Life is a Dream’ is good for people who don’t like theater that much because it has so many cool elements in it. It’s like going to a rock concert. Just come and enjoy the show. You don’t need to do any homework.”