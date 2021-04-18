UNK's Billy Deardoff uses music to modernize 1630 play of a bad dad

In preparing for the production, Deardoff listened to a lot of music from the ’70s.

“I did a lot of research into what I wanted for my vision,” he said. “I tried to find connections to the music of that time and the characters. Even though I won’t be there literally explaining my vision to the audience, I want the audience members to get it on their own.”

Due to copyright limitations, the director couldn’t use recordings of the music that influenced his work.

When it came to managing the process of creating the show, Deardoff solicited advice from faculty directors.

“I got advice on how to run auditions and rehearsals,” he said. “Most of it was how to do the little things. They said, ‘It really comes down to you and how you want to direct the play.’ And from my experiences at UNK, I’ve had a good range of different directors and of what works and what doesn’t.”

When it comes to his style of directing, Deardoff uses the word “explorer.”