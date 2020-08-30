Unknowns still swirl around virus

KEARNEY — So much remains unknown about COVID-19, especially about its recovery.
As of Friday, the Two Rivers website (trphd.org) said that 1,787 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March 20 in Two Rivers’ seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Of those, it says, 1,251 people are “no longer symptomatic,” but it makes no mention of the other 536 people. What happened to them?
Dr. Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers, says those 1.251 people likely are recovered, but definite confirmation of their recovery may not be available. Also, not enough is known about COVID-19 to say for certain that a person has recovered.
“Some have recovered, but for others, it might be too early to say the word ‘recovered’ or ‘cured.’ I prefer the term, ‘no longer symptomatic,’” he said.
Menon joined the Two Rivers staff in April. He is responsible for compiling the data updated weekly on the website.
“When people first test positive, we call them up and ask about symptoms,” he said. People with symptoms are the ones who usually get tested. Only about 20 percent of those tested do so because they have had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Two weeks after the first call, Two Rivers calls again to see if they still have symptoms, Menon said. Some people require 14 or 15 days to become symptom-free.
He said Two Rivers stays in touch with every person who tests positive. “In a certain time period, after a month, if they haven’t been in touch with us and have not been hospitalized and have not died, they shift into the ‘no longer symptomatic’ category,” he said.
“People are busy. Some might have moved, or may be using a different phone number. They are kind of lost to us, and we have no way to find out about them,” he said.
That’s just one of the mysteries of COVID-19. It’s hard to define because it is so new. There are no guidelines, no rules to follow, and there are multiple strains of the virus, Menon said. The COVID-19 which inundated New York City several months ago is not the same strain that broke out earlier in Wuhan, China.
He also noted a recent uptick in cases among younger people, especially in the 5-17 and 18-23 age groups since schools have re-opened and sports teams have resumed play. But since the incubation period for COVID-19 is from two to 14 days, “the rise in cases now is, in effect a ‘snapshot’ of the situation two weeks prior. But many of the latest cases in Dawson County are in older adults, and not seniors,” he said.
He believes tests are critical even for asymptomatic people, and for those who come into contact with a symptomatic person who has tested positive.
“COVID can be lethal. It can kill people, but it is difficult for us to pinpoint that they have COVID unless we do testing. Someone might have a vague/nonspecific set of symptoms, and the only way to diagnose it as COVID is through testing,” he said.
This will be especially critical for the approaching flu season, since many flu symptoms mimic those of COVID, he added.
“Many COVID patients have a loss of smell and a loss of taste, but the disease is so new we don’t have any established guidelines. There is little to clinically distinguish COVID from the common cold, so the only way to distinguish it is through testing,” Menon said.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 has been spread in this region by large gatherings, especially wedding receptions. Two Rivers must preapprove large gatherings under the state’s Phase III Directed Health Measures during COVID-19, but it cannot enforce whether people follow guidelines and rules when actually holding these events.
“Enforcement is always a suggestion,” Menon said. “People submit plans, and we review them and send them back. The language that we use is not punitive. There are no mandates. There is considerable latitude.”
This is one reason why Menon urges that people practice social distancing and wear a mask. He cannot stress those two recommendations enough. He believes those, and “common sense precautions,” are “of the utmost importance” in preventing rapid upswings in cases.
