KEARNEY – Maureen (Gaffney) Nickels has been selected as the 2023 UNK College of Education Distinguished Educator of the Year.

She will be honored at the 43rd Annual Distinguished Alumni Awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in the Ponderosa Room in the Nebraskan Student Union.

She will also be recognized at the One Room, One Teacher Induction Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. that day in the College of Education Atrium.

“Maureen Nickels’ dedication to ensuring a quality education for children across Nebraska is abundantly clear,” Mark Reid, Ph.D., dean of the UNK College of Education, said. “She is a very deserving recipient of this award.”

Nickels, of Grand Island, is now retired. She dedicated her 43-year career to the education of children in Nebraska.

She spent her first 26 years as an elementary teacher for Grand Island Public Schools. She received multiple awards, including honors from the Cooper Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, United Nations “Kids Saving the Earth” award, President’s Environmental Youth Award (Region 7) and the Wings over the Platte Award.

She was also a finalist for the Christa McAuliffe Courage and Excellence in Education Award in 1987.

In 2000, Nickels left the classroom and joined the Nebraska State Education Association as an organizational specialist and retired-staff liaison.

While there, she developed and facilitated the Intergenerational Mentoring Program which placed retired teachers as mentors for college students training to become classroom teachers. She retired in 2017.

Nickels served two terms on the Nebraska State Board of Education, serving as president in 2020 and 2021, and was a member of the National Association of State Boards of Education from 2015-2022. In 2022, she was honored as the NASBE Distinguished Service Award recipient.

Currently, Nickels serves on the Heartland Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Board of Directors. She is an officer for the Platte Valley Retired Education Association, an advocate for the Grand Island Literacy Council and a volunteer for the Nebraska AARP.

She also served on the UNK Alumni Association Board of Directors.

An Anselmo native, Nickels is a graduate of the Anselmo-Merna Public Schools. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education with a special education minor from Kearney State College in 1974. She received her master’s degree in education from there in 1978.

Tickets to the Sept. 29 event are $25 per person ($30 starting Sept. 18), and $15 for children ages 12 and under. They can be purchased until Sept. 21 at unkalumni.org/homecoming or by calling the UNK Alumni Association at 308-698-5271.