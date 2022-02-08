 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK welcoming space for $1M West Center renovation realized
featured top story

UNK welcoming space for $1M West Center renovation realized

Brewed Awakening remodel

The east side of West Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney recently underwent a $1 million remodel. The student-run coffee shop, Brewed Awakening, was part of the renovation in the building.

 Erika Pritchard, UNK Communications

KEARNEY — Tim Jares hopes the newly renovated West Center will be a welcoming environment for all University of Nebraska at Kearney students and staff members.

The building at UNK recently underwent a $1 million renovation that included an update to the main entrance, a new fireplace lounge, spacious seating and study areas, and a new space for the student-run coffee shop, Brewed Awakening.

“We wanted a space that encouraged people to stay — faculty, staff, students, all of the above — we want people to collect down here,” said Jares, dean of the College of Business and Technology.

Brewed Awakening remodel

The bottom floor of West Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney was renovated to include an open floor plan with spacious seating and study areas. The $1 million project was recently completed.

Community members can see the updated space during Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17.

In order to make the space more inviting, a lounge and study area on the bottom floor of West Center was given an open concept with higher ceilings, something that can prove to be a challenge in the older building.

“You’re kind of restricted on what you can do in this space because of the concrete columns and lower ceiling. We were able to get the ceiling a little higher than it was, and you add in the fact that we made it more open. It feels much higher and it feels lighter than it ever did,” Jares said.

Construction began on the 5,849-square-foot project in May, and students were able to use the area by the time classes began in August. The finishing touches to the project recently were wrapped up. The renovation involved removing two classrooms and employee offices.

West Center before renovation

The student-run coffee shop, Brewed Awakening, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney recently underwent a $1 million renovation.

The building’s coffee shop, Brewed Awakening, also received a new look with a modern, open concept. Brewed Awakening offers an array of coffee and specialty drinks as well as food options. The shop provides an option for students and staff members to grab a beverage or meal without having to trek across campus to the Nebraskan Student Union.

“This is not a huge campus, but when it’s 12 degrees outside, it’s a long walk from both sides of campus. A lot of the majors in business and technology, especially when they get to their junior and senior year, most of their classes are over here. You want to have something for them here,” Jares said.

The shop is currently run by two graduate students who create the menu, set the prices and hire fellow students as staff members.

Brewed Awakening remodel

University of Nebraska at Kearney students, staff and faculty can grab a cup of coffee or food at the newly renovated Brewed Awakening coffee shop in West Center.

“I come down here for coffee every single day because I just want to come down here,” Jares said with a laugh.

The renovation also included the addition of a finance lab, a computer lab that features Bloomberg Terminals and a digital stock ticker.

“We thought this was a perfect place. It really communicates that you are in a business school again. A lot of business schools put their finance labs near their entries, and this is our entry,” Jares explained.

West Center lobby

The University of Nebraska at Kearney West Center recently underwent a $1 million renovation on the east side of the building that included an update to the building’s main entrance.

Groups have been using the area for meetings, and the building’s staff held their Christmas party there. Jares hopes students and staff will continue to use the spot for more events and see it as an inviting space where they can succeed.

“We have an amazing faculty and staff that truly care about the students. That’s critically important. We attract people that want that environment. That creates a culture of whatever student walks through our door we are going to add value to. We are committed to doing that to make sure that he or she can succeed in whatever it is they want to do,” he said.

