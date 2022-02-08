UNK welcoming space for $1M West Center renovation realized

Construction began on the 5,849-square-foot project in May, and students were able to use the area by the time classes began in August. The finishing touches to the project recently were wrapped up. The renovation involved removing two classrooms and employee offices.

The building’s coffee shop, Brewed Awakening, also received a new look with a modern, open concept. Brewed Awakening offers an array of coffee and specialty drinks as well as food options. The shop provides an option for students and staff members to grab a beverage or meal without having to trek across campus to the Nebraskan Student Union.

“This is not a huge campus, but when it’s 12 degrees outside, it’s a long walk from both sides of campus. A lot of the majors in business and technology, especially when they get to their junior and senior year, most of their classes are over here. You want to have something for them here,” Jares said.

The shop is currently run by two graduate students who create the menu, set the prices and hire fellow students as staff members.

“I come down here for coffee every single day because I just want to come down here,” Jares said with a laugh.