UNK welcoming space for $1M West Center renovation realized

KEARNEY — Tim Jares hopes the newly renovated West Center will be a welcoming environment for all University of Nebraska at Kearney students and staff members.
The building at UNK recently underwent a $1 million renovation that included an update to the main entrance, a new fireplace lounge, spacious seating and study areas, and a new space for the student-run coffee shop, Brewed Awakening.
“We wanted a space that encouraged people to stay — faculty, staff, students, all of the above — we want people to collect down here,” said Jares, dean of the College of Business and Technology.
Community members can see the updated space during Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17.
In order to make the space more inviting, a lounge and study area on the bottom floor of West Center was given an open concept with higher ceilings, something that can prove to be a challenge in the older building.
“You’re kind of restricted on what you can do in this space because of the concrete columns and lower ceiling. We were able to get the ceiling a little higher than it was, and you add in the fact that we made it more open. It feels much higher and it feels lighter than it ever did,” Jares said.
Construction began on the 5,849-square-foot project in May, and students were able to use the area by the time classes began in August. The finishing touches to the project recently were wrapped up. The renovation involved removing two classrooms and employee offices.
The building’s coffee shop, Brewed Awakening, also received a new look with a modern, open concept. Brewed Awakening offers an array of coffee and specialty drinks as well as food options. The shop provides an option for students and staff members to grab a beverage or meal without having to trek across campus to the Nebraskan Student Union.
“This is not a huge campus, but when it’s 12 degrees outside, it’s a long walk from both sides of campus. A lot of the majors in business and technology, especially when they get to their junior and senior year, most of their classes are over here. You want to have something for them here,” Jares said.
The shop is currently run by two graduate students who create the menu, set the prices and hire fellow students as staff members.
“I come down here for coffee every single day because I just want to come down here,” Jares said with a laugh.
The renovation also included the addition of a finance lab, a computer lab that features Bloomberg Terminals and a digital stock ticker.
“We thought this was a perfect place. It really communicates that you are in a business school again. A lot of business schools put their finance labs near their entries, and this is our entry,” Jares explained.
Groups have been using the area for meetings, and the building’s staff held their Christmas party there. Jares hopes students and staff will continue to use the spot for more events and see it as an inviting space where they can succeed.
“We have an amazing faculty and staff that truly care about the students. That’s critically important. We attract people that want that environment. That creates a culture of whatever student walks through our door we are going to add value to. We are committed to doing that to make sure that he or she can succeed in whatever it is they want to do,” he said.