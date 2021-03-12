UNK updates plan for May 7-8 spring commencement ceremonies

KEARNEY – Planning is underway for spring commencement ceremonies at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Undergraduate exercises will occur as planned at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, with a new date for the graduate exercises at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8.

For the first time, the graduate-degree hooding ceremony will take place on Saturday morning, separate from the undergraduate commencement. The schedule update accommodates planning for possible directed health measures and anticipated crowd sizes based on the number of graduates.

Both ceremonies will be at the UNK Health and Sports Center, and health protocol for the events will be followed. Masks will be required. The ceremonies are separated to accommodate social distancing in the venue. Subject to future adjustments based on health directives, at this time there is no restriction on the number of guests students can bring to either ceremony. Rehearsal for undergraduates will be held as previously scheduled, at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Health and Sports Center. Candidates for graduate degrees will not be required to attend rehearsal. Specific instructions will be shared with the graduate-degree candidates prior to the event.

Those who are unable to attend in person may watch the ceremonies via livestream or view the recording later on UNK’s website.