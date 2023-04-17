KEARNEY — The public is invited to attend an upcoming forum focusing on mental health resources in the community.

“Mental Health Collaborations and Community” is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., in downtown Kearney.

The event will feature discussions on various mental health topics and projects, including the co-responder model, crisis intervention team training, crisis response, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and crisis incident stress management. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

“We encourage members of the community to attend ‘Mental Health Collaborations and Community’ and engage in important discussions on mental health resources. Together, we can build a stronger, more supportive community,” said Krista Fritson, a University of Nebraska at Kearney psychology professor and director of the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska in Kearney.

Attendees are asked to preregister at bit.ly/3mCFwla. The event is sponsored by BHECN, UNK Psychology, the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Community Partners, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, Lutheran Family Services and Central Nebraska LOSS Team.