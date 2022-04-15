UNK to host campus discussion on PBS NOVA's 'The Cannabis Question'

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s department of political science will be screening the PBS/NOVA documentary, “The Cannabis Question” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Copeland Hall 142.

The film explores the story of cannabis from the criminalization that has disproportionately harmed communities of color to the latest medical understanding of the plant. What risks does cannabis pose to the developing brain? How much do we know about its potential medical benefits?

As Nebraskan supporters of legalizing medical cannabis gather signatures in the hopes of putting this question to voters in November, this topic is as timely as ever.

Following the film, panelists from different parts of the state will discuss the film and address questions. Panelists are Jackson Osborn, assistant Adams County public defender; Dr. Allan Jenkins, retired professor from the department of economics - UNK; Dr. Fran Carlson, chief medical officer at Lexington Regional Hospital; and, Dr. Arin Sutlief, Sweetwater Hemp.