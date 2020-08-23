UNK to demolish former Luke & Jake’s for parking near university’s new ‘front door’

KEARNEY — By the end of the year the former Luke & Jake’s Bar-B-Q building should be demolished.
In its place will be 44 new parking stalls for visitors to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“We find the best time to demolish is in the winter when construction crews aren’t near as busy,” said Jon Watts, vice chancellor for business and finance at UNK.
A parking lot currently surrounds the Luke & Jake’s property. Construction on the parking lot addition could start in the spring with a tentative completion date of summer 2021.
Luke & Jake’s owner Ty Strawhecker of Kearney closed his restaurant and catering business July 2018, ending a 23-year run in Kearney.
Strawhecker, who opened Luke & Jake’s in August 1995 and moved the business to its current location two years later, sold the property at 807 W. 25th St. to UNK.
The additional parking stalls is part of the new main East Gateway entrance to campus. The Ninth Avenue intersection was revamped this summer to eliminate left turns onto eastbound Highway 30.
UNK plans to transform the area near Warner Hall into a “front door” that welcomes students and visitors to UNK.
A monument sign matching the one along Highway 30 on the west side of campus, pillars and a circular drop-off/pick-up area in front of Warner Hall will be added, along with landscaping improvements.
The admissions office eventually will be relocated at Warner Hall.
